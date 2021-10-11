IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 6,521 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,640 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,981. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

