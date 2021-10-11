IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation accounts for about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,015. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.