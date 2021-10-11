Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Insider Purchases A$77,685.42 in Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) insider Alexander Abrahams bought 90,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$77,685.42 ($55,489.59).

Alexander Abrahams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Abrahams acquired 109,048 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$95,853.19 ($68,466.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Microequities Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides fund management services to investors. It also invests in various listed companies. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

