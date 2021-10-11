Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $30.64

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after buying an additional 306,666 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 305,467 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

