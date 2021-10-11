Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.94. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

