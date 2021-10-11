Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $126.50

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of WCC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.60. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $123.27.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
