Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Price Target at $126.50

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.60. 1,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

