Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,344 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $90.25. 180,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.