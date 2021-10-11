Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $171.86

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,240. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

