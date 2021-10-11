Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 448.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 448.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.