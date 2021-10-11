15,928 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Bought by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,557,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.81.

