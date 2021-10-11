Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $17.68 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 98,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,258,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.17. 38,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,866. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.49. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

