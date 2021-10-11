Botty Investors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Botty Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,204. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

