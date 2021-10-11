QS Investors LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.50. 1,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.91. The firm has a market cap of $385.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.