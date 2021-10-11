Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.78. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $595.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 378,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

