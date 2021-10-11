Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 815 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 227,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,843,802. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

