Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

