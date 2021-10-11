Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,239.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 75.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,889,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 40.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.19. 17,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.