Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,988 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 6,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,940. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

