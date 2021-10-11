Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Bank of America started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

NYSE PG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 132,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

