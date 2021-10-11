BancorpSouth Bank Sells 334 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.