Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

CMF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

