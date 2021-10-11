$0.57 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTGT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,517. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

