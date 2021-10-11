Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €9.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

LEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.49 ($14.69). The stock had a trading volume of 146,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. Leoni has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €18.50 ($21.76). The firm has a market cap of $408.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

