BASIC Trading Down 1.8% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $65.90 million and $2.48 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.41 or 0.00205944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

