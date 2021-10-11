DOGGY 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.89 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,582,814 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

