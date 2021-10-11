Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,397 shares.The stock last traded at $143.61 and had previously closed at $143.63.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,473,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

