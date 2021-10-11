Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,740 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.13.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

