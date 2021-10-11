Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,459. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

