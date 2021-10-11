Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,765 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

