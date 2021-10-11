Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 395,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 99,868 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

