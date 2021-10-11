iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.63 and its 200 day moving average is $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

