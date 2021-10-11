Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,936,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,114 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,006,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,253. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

