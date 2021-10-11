Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $19.07

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $18.64. Vertex shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.