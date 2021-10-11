Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.45. 347,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

