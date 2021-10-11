Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.66. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 105,332 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

