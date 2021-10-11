BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 92,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

