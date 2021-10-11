Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENS traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

