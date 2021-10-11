Congress Park Capital LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 177.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,387,841. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. 106,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595,631. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

