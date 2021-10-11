Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.88 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

