Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 518,521 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,521 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.85% of frontdoor worth $79,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after buying an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 596,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.61. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,727. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

