iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $112.10. 114,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

