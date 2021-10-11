The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Toro were worth $141,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

