Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,045. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

