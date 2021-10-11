Durable Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 6,199,700 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,380,000. agilon health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.59% of agilon health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,579,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,130,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGL. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,046. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

