Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,487,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399,745 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 2.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $365,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 836,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $4,638,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 61,508 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.