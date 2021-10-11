Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 161.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $208,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $253.45 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.09. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,525 shares of company stock valued at $70,900,698. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

