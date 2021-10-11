Triton Wealth Management PLLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

LUV stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 384,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

