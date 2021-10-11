Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

PFG traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $69.44. 15,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.