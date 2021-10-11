4,180 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IYC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $79.11. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

