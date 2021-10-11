Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $649,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

UNM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.78. 59,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

